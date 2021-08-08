India Top Headlines

The government made the poor a top priority from Day 1: PM on pandemic | India News

NEW DELHI / BHOPAL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lashed out at previous governments for their “hypocrisy,” saying that they only spoke of the poor but did little for their well-being and that the current regime had kept the marginalized in the spotlight and had ensured that no intermediary can share their rights.

Addressing the beneficiaries of the free ration scheme (PMGKAY) in Madhya Pradesh, Modi said how the state has shed its “sick state” identity under the leadership of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. He added that MP cities are setting new examples in cleanup and development. Accusing previous governments of doing very little, Modi said: “The result was that the poor were deprived of basic facilities for decades, even as they struggled for small necessities … They (previous governments) spoke of the poor, they sang songs of the poor. ” , but did not give any facility. What will we call it? This is hypocrisy. ”

The Prime Minister said that the poor were previously thought to have no use for facilities such as bank accounts, roads, gas connections, toilets, running water and loans. This false narrative kept the poor deprived for a long time. Modi said that Covid is the biggest disaster in 100 years. Due to the large population of India, the country had to fight together on many fronts. In addition to creating infrastructure in the health sector, it also had to face challenges such as providing rations to millions of people and employing them.

“India gave the poor the first priority, in its strategy to combat the crisis due to the coronavirus. Be it Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana or Pradhan Mantri Rozgar Yojana, we thought about the food and employment of the poor from day one.” . he said.

The prime minister said that from day one attention was paid to feeding and employing the poor and working people. More than 80 million million people receive free rations and more than 8 million million poor families got free gas cylinders. Modi added that Rs 30 billion was directly transferred to the Jan-Dhan accounts of more than 20 million women. Similarly, billions of rupees were transferred to the accounts of workers and farmers. He said the next tranche of financial assistance to farmers from 10-11 crore under PM-KISAN will be transferred to their accounts on Monday.

