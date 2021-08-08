Sports

The dangers of not reopening schools are too serious to be ignored, says a parliamentary panel | India News

NEW DELHI: The dangers of not reopening schools after a prolonged closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic are “too serious to be ignored,” according to a parliamentary panel.

The committee has pointed out that the closure of schools has not only had a negative impact on the social fabric of families, but has also increased the participation of children in household chores.

“The closure of schools for more than a year has had a profound impact on the well-being of students, especially their mental health. The dangers of not opening schools are too serious to be ignored. The confinement of young children within Four walls of the House, not being able to attend school, has negatively altered the relationship between parents and children.

“The closure of schools has had a negative impact on the social fabric of the family, leading to early marriage / child marriage and greater participation of children in household chores. The current situation has exacerbated the learning crisis that it existed even before the pandemic with marginalized and vulnerable children being adversely affected. Given this situation, it becomes even more imperative to open schools, “the panel noted.

This week, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports presented in Parliament its report “Plans to close the learning gap caused by the closure of schools, as well as review of instructions and exams online and offline line and plans for the reopening of schools “led by Vinay P Sahsrabudhe.

The seriousness of the matter should not be overlooked and a well-balanced reasoned view can be taken for opening up schools, the panel said.

Accentuate immunization programs for all students, teachers, and associated staff so that schools can begin operating normally as soon as possible; teach classes on alternate days or in two shifts to lose weight to students along with the observance of physical distancing and the mandatory use of face masks at all times, frequent hand disinfection, etc. Regular thermal screening at the time of attendance and conducting random RT-PCR testing to immediately identify and isolate any infected students, teachers, or staff are among the recommendations for reopening schools made by the panel.

“Every school should have at least two oxygen concentrators with trained personnel to deal with any eventualities and provide first aid until outside medical help is available. Health inspectors and health workers can conduct frequent surprise inspections of schools to ensure strict adherence to hygiene and COVID protocols, the panel said.

“The best practices that are followed in different countries for opening schools can be taken into consideration to make an informed decision,” he said.

The panel has also noted that the loss of learning of more than a year due to the prolonged closure of the school in the wake of the pandemic would necessarily have weakened the fundamental knowledge of students, especially in the subjects of mathematics, science and languages, at the level school.

“This learning loss is a huge deficit and is likely to affect the cognitive abilities of students,” the panel said in its report presented in Parliament on Friday.

“This could have a debilitating effect on vulnerable sectors of society, such as poor and rural students, marginalized sectors of society, and young women who may not have been able to connect to any form of digital education during the pandemic. This must addressed immediately corrective action must be taken, “the report says.

Schools across the country were closed in March last year ahead of the national shutdown to contain the spread of the new coronavirus. While few states began partially reopening schools in October last year, they had to reorder schools to close in light of the aggressive second wave of Covid-19 in April-May.





