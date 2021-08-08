India Top Headlines

Terrorism Financing: NIA Raids 56 J&K Locations Linked to Jamaat Members | India News

SRINAGAR: The National Investigative Agency (NIA) on Sunday conducted searches of 56 locations in 14 of the 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday against members linked to Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) in the terrorist financing case.

Joint raids by the NIA together with the police and CRPF were carried out in Srinagar, Budgam, Ganderbal, Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora, Anantnag, Shopian, Pulwama, Kulgam in Kashmir, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar and Rajouri in the division of Jammu.

“The NIA registered a case on February 5, 2021 in compliance with an order of the Ministry of the Interior in relation to the separatist and secessionist activities of JeI, an illegal association under the UA (P) Law, even after its ban on February 28, 2019, “the spokesperson said.

Authorities declared JeI illegal attire on February 28, 2019.

“Members of the organization were raising funds domestically and abroad through donations, particularly in the form of Zakat, Mowda and Bait-ul-Mal, supposedly to promote charity and other welfare activities, but these funds were they are using instead for violent and secessionist activities. ” The NIA spokesman said.

“The funds raised by JeI are also being channeled to outlawed terrorist organizations such as Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and others through well-organized networks of JeI cadres. JeI has also been motivating. to impressionable Kashmiri youth and recruit new members (Rukuns) into J&K to engage in disruptive secessionist activities, “he added.

Various incriminating documents and electronic devices were seized from the suspects’ premises.

The NIA said more investigations are underway in the case.





