India Top Headlines

Seven States Put Traffic Accident Details Live in Central Database | India News

NEW DELHI: In a move that will eliminate discrepancies in road fatality data, seven major states, including Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka, have been put in place to load 90,500 traffic accidents east year in a central database, called IRAD. This includes 30,114 road fatalities in such crashes.

Chhattisgarh is the latest to feed live data into the Integrated Traffic Accident Database (IRAD). Data is loaded as a traffic accident occurs in these states. Government agencies can now analyze daily, monthly and yearly trends. In addition, the causes of such crashes are also recorded from the scene. Trucking has stepped up the plan to cover 24 more states soon.

IRAD gains importance considering that while government reports say that annually 1.5 lakh people are killed in road accidents in India, the World Health Organization (WHO) has estimated this to be around 2 , 5 lakh in a year. Experts have always raised doubts about the data captured by the police.

The data that has been uploaded so far by the seven states indicates a national trend in traffic accidents. This shows that more than a quarter of reported accidents, 27,380 out of 90,500, are fatal and another 22,434 serious injuries.

Regarding the number of people affected by the crashes uploaded at IRAD, of the 1.32 lakh victims30, 144 died and the rest were injured.

The central database also maintains records of the FIRs presented in crashes and details of how many of the injured actually required hospitalization. It also classifies crashes according to weather conditions, weather, type of road and crossing, traffic violation, and pedestrian infrastructure.

“This will address a lot of problems. Once we have solid data, we can analyze it to take the appropriate corrective action, ”said an official.





Times of India