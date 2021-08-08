India Top Headlines

Sarla Thukral: Google celebrates the birthday of India’s first female pilot with doodle | India News

NEW DELHI: Google has dedicated its home page with a doodle to Sarla Thukral, India’s first woman to fly a plane, on her 107th birthday. The doodle was illustrated by guest artist Vrinda Zaveri.

Sarla Thukral was born in Delhi on this day in 1914 and later moved to Lahore in present-day Pakistan.

Inspired by her husband, who was an airmail pilot for a family of aviators, Sarla began training to follow in his footsteps. At age 21, dressed in a traditional sari, she climbed into the cockpit of a small two-wing plane for her first solo flight. By lifting the ship into the sky, Thukral made history in the process.

According to the Google blog, as a Lahore Flying Club student, Thukral completed 1,000 flight hours to earn her A license, another first for Indian women. He then began training to become a commercial pilot, but the outbreak of World War II halted civil aviation training.

However, that did not stop Thukral. Thukral studied fine arts and painting at the Mayo School of Arts in Lahore (now the National College of Arts). She later returned to Delhi where she continued to paint and built a successful career designing jewelry and clothing.

Thukral’s achievements have paved the way for generations of Indian women to make their dreams of flying come true.

Source: https://www.google.com/doodles





Times of India