Pregnant Women Avoiding Covid Vaccine Due To Fear Of Fever: Doctors | India News

MUMBAI: Fear of fever as a side effect could be preventing thousands of pregnant women from getting vaccinated against Covid-19, gynecologists believe. Doctors have called for a massive awareness campaign if the state wants to be successful in vaccinating its two million pregnant women.In Mumbai, where the campaign began on July 15, only 429 have fired so far. The city has an estimated 1.5 lakh of pregnant women.“The response has been cautious so far. Developing a fever after vaccination is the great concern expressed by most. We have been trying to warn that it is mostly mild and resolves in a day or two, but there are questions,” said Dr. Mangala Gomare. , Executive Director of Health at BMC. Of the pregnant women vaccinated so far, only one had a vomiting attack that required a few days’ hospitalization, he said, adding that no other serious adverse events were seen in those who were vaccinated.Fear of fever is one of the main reasons behind vaccinations by pregnant women, gynecologist Nikhil Datar said, explaining why post-immunization fever is not risky for them. “There is a crucial message that we must spread. Fever after vaccination is the body’s immune response and is largely harmless. It should not be confused with fever that occurs after infection,” Datar said.Fear is highest among women in the third trimester, said gynecologist Sudhir Naik. “Many people who receive the vaccine in the second trimester are concerned that the second dose will arrive in the third trimester. We tell them that the fever will not be different from what they experience during regular cold and cough attacks,” he said.

Little is known about how the campaign is doing in the rest of the state, as districts are not keeping score. Chandrapur health official Dr. Raj Gehlot called the response “mixed.” Officials from three more districts confirmed that they have not been asked to keep the data. Pradeep Vyas, additional chief secretary (health), said that CoWin does not capture data from pregnant women, adding that daily reports will not be possible from 4,000 sites.

The Center had said on July 30 that nearly 2.3 lakh of pregnant women had taken the vaccine across India. The states that topped the list were Tamil Nadu (78,838), followed by AP (34,228), Odisha (29,821), Madhya Pradesh (21,842), Kerala (18,423) and Karnataka (16,673). Since then, Tamil Nadu has vaccinated 1.9 lakhs of pregnant women.