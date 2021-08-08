Police shot dead, two wounded in Kulgam terror attack | India News

India Top Headlines

SRINAGAR: One policeman was killed and two more injured after terrorists attacked a police group in the Kulgam district of southern Kashmir on Saturday night. Hours earlier, an Al-Badr terrorist was killed in a counterterrorism operation in the Chadoora area of ​​the central Budgam district of Kashmir. His partner, a Lashkar-e-Taiba operative, who had managed to flee the cordon, was later arrested from another location while hiding in a truck.

In the Pombay area of ​​Kulgam, a group of terrorists opened fire on the police party, in which three policemen were injured. They were immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where one of them, identified as Agent Nisar Ahmed Wagay, a resident of Anantnag, succumbed during treatment, J&K police confirmed. Shortly after the attack, the area was cordoned off and a search operation was launched to track down the perpetrators, police said.

Earlier in the day, a joint team of Army 50RR, CRPF 181Bn and J&K Police launched a cordon and search operation in the Mochwa area of ​​Chadoora acting on intelligence information about the presence of terrorists there. During the exercise, the hidden terrorists had the opportunity to surrender, but opened fire on the security forces. In the shooting that followed, the Al-Badr terrorist, identified as Shakir Bashir Dar, was killed.

According to police records, Dar, from Goripora in Awantipora, in the Pulwama district of southern Kashmir, previously worked as an associate of LeT and had recently joined Al-Badr. He was part of groups involved in numerous terrorist crimes and had several cases registered against him. An AK rifle with two magazines, 32 rounds, a Chinese pistol with two magazines, 16 rounds, as well as a backpack and a bag were recovered from the scene of the shooting.

While the encounter was taking place, it was learned that another terrorist had escaped from the scene while the security forces were placing the cordon. Acting on the information, a joint team from the Army, CRPF and the Awantipora Police launched another cordon and search operation in the Mantaqi neighborhood of Khrew and arrested the second terrorist, Lashkar operative, Shabir Ahmad Najar, a resident of Wuyan Khrew, who was hiding in a truck.

The truck driver was also detained and the vehicle impounded. The security forces recovered a Chinese pistol, a pistol magazine, seven pistol cartridges, two AK magazines, 50 AK cartridges, a Chinese grenade and a 5 kg improvised explosive device, which was destroyed on the spot.