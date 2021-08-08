PM Narendra Modi to launch next installment of financial benefits under PM-KISAN scheme on Monday | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch next Monday the next installment of financial benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme.

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, an annual financial benefit of Rs 6,000 is provided to eligible beneficiary farming families, payable in three equal quarterly installments of Rs 2,000 each.

Prime Minister Modi will launch the next installment of the financial benefit under the PM-KISAN scheme on August 9 at 12:30 pm via video conference, according to the PMO.

This will allow the transfer of an amount of more than 19,500 million rupees to beneficiary farming families of more than 9.75 million rupees, the PMO said.

The Prime Minister will interact with beneficiary farmers during the event and will also address the nation.

The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. In this scheme, ‘Samman Rashi’ of more than Rs. So far, 1.38 million lakh rupees have been transferred to farming families, according to the PMO.

According to another PMO statement, Prime Minister Modi will also launch Ujjwala 2.0 (Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana -PMUY) by delivering LPG connections, in Mahoba Uttar Pradesh on August 10 at 12:30 pm via video conference.

During Tuesday’s event, PM Modi will interact with the beneficiaries of the Ujjwala scheme and also address the nation.

During the launch of Ujjwala 1.0 in 2016, a goal was set to provide LPG connections to five million female members of BPL households.

Subsequently, the scheme was expanded in April 2018 to include women beneficiaries from seven more categories (SC / ST, PMAY, AAY, the most backward classes, tea garden, forest dwellers, islands).

In addition, the target was changed to eight million million LPG connections. This was accomplished in August 2019, seven months ahead of the scheduled date, according to the statement.

In the Union Budget for fiscal year 2021-22, a provision was announced for an additional LPG connection of one crore under the PMUY scheme.

These additional one crore PMUY connections (under Ujjwala 2.0) aim to provide LPG connections without deposit to those low-income families that could not be covered by the previous phase of PMUY.

Along with a tankless LPG connection, Ujjwala 2.0 will provide the first refill and the hot plate at no cost to the beneficiaries. The registration procedure will require minimal paperwork, and in Ujjwala 2.0, migrants will not be required to present ration cards or proof of address.

A self-declaration for both the ‘family statement’ and as a ‘proof of address’ will suffice, the PMO said.

Ujjwala 2.0 will help achieve the prime minister’s vision of universal access to LPG, he said.

The Union Minister of Oil and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, and the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, will also be present on the occasion.





