India Top Headlines

PM Modi to chair the United Nations Security Council debate on maritime security | India News

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a UN high-level debate on “Improving Maritime Security: A Case for International Cooperation” on Monday via video conference.

The meeting is expected to be attended by a number of heads of state and government from member states of the United Nations Security Council, along with high-level informants from the United Nations system and key regional organizations.

“The open debate will focus on ways to effectively counter crime and maritime insecurity and strengthen coordination in the maritime arena,” said a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

Notably, Modi would be the first Indian Prime Minister to chair an open debate at the UN Security Council.

The PMO said this will be the first time that maritime security will be discussed holistically as a sole agenda item in such a high-level open debate.

Since no single country can address the various aspects of maritime security, it is important to consider this issue comprehensively at the United Nations Security Council. A comprehensive approach to maritime security should protect and support legitimate maritime activities, while countering traditional and non-traditional threats in the maritime realm, “the statement said.

Oceans have played an important role in India’s history since the time of the Indus Valley civilization, he noted, adding that building on the country’s spirit of civilization that sees the seas as an enabler of peace and prosperity. shared, Modi had presented the vision. from SAGAR, acronym for “Security and growth for everyone in the region” in 2015.

This vision focuses on cooperative measures for the sustainable use of the oceans and provides a framework for a safe, secure and stable maritime domain in the region.

In 2019, at the East Asia Summit, this initiative was further developed through the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) with a focus on seven pillars of maritime security, including Maritime Ecology; Maritime Resources; Capacity building and resource sharing; Disaster Risk Reduction and Management; Science, Technology and Academic Cooperation; and Commercial Connectivity and Maritime Transport, he said.





Times of India