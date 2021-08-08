Passengers with another Emirati resident visa cannot enter Dubai | India News

India Top Headlines

MANGALURU: Expats in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) who had returned to India for holidays and demands are now in serious trouble with the General Directorate of Residence and Foreign Affairs (GDRFA), UAE, announcing that only passengers who have Dubai Resident Visa and GDRFA approval is allowed to arrive at Dubai airport.

Passengers holding other Emirates resident visas cannot reach Dubai Airport. Indian airline Air India Express updated revised guidelines for travel from India to the United Arab Emirates on Friday.

Other Emirati resident visa holders arriving in the UAE, in addition to Dubai, will now need to submit an application via the Federal Citizenship and Identity Authority (ICA) website to obtain the necessary approval. Currently, only passengers who have an Abu Dhabi resident visa and have ICA approval can arrive at Abu Dhabi airport. Passengers holding a Dubai resident visa cannot get to Abu Dhabi airport.

This effectively means that those resident visa holders from other Emirates such as Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al-Quwain, Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah have to look for other options to enter the United Arab Emirates, such as Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah, which have flights operated by Indian Carriers (not daily).

Although Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al-Quwain and Fujairah have yet to publish requirements for arrivals, additional requirements for passengers arriving at Abu Dhabi (AUH) and Ras al-Khaimah (RKT) airports include: 10 days home quarantine upon arrival at RKT and 12 days home or institutional quarantine at AUH; CRP test on the fourth and eighth days after arrival at RKT and CRP test on the sixth and eleventh days after arrival at AUH; Adherence to the use of the tracking watch on arrival.





