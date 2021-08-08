Parents affected by the pandemic switch their children from private to civic schools | India News

India Top Headlines

MUMBAI: Sudhir Ahire lost his job during the pandemic last year. Unable to pay the private school fees, she transferred her teenage son and nine-year-old daughter to a municipal school. The move from a private school to a civic one seemed painful at first. Now it’s all smiles.

With students being denied online classes for failing to pay fees, parents facing job loss are causing their children to drop out of private schools and join civic and assisted schools where education is free. The 10 new CBSE schools introduced by BMC this year, and one ICSE, are inundated with applications. The schools spread across Mumbai have 40 seats each, from kindergarten to Class VI.

“Until 2019, I used to just write a check for fees. It was only when the pandemic broke out that I realized that my son’s fee was Rs 3,100 per month,” said Ahire, who was informed about the loss of your work through a message. He tried to ask the school for time to pay the fees. While that didn’t happen, her son, in class VIII, was not allowed online access. “He was reluctant to go to a municipal school. But at least a dozen of his classmates have also joined,” he said.

BMC education official Raju Tadvi said the non-state schools run by the municipality are a hit with parents. He said the rush to schools is the result of the pandemic-induced financial crisis. The director of a CBSE civic school said this year they have middle-class parents seeking admission for their children.

Nitin Dalvi, one of the 28 petitioners who transferred to Bombay HC against two private schools for denying his children access online due to non-payment of fees, transferred his son to a civic school. After the court intervention, the schools allowed the 28 students online access from Friday.