Panun urges the UT government and the government of India to take the events in Afghanistan seriously | India News

JAMMU: Expressing concern about recent events in Afghanistan, Panun Kashmir, an organization representing pandit migrants from Kashmir, called on the UT government and the GoI on Sunday to take the events in Afghanistan seriously.

At a joint press conference here, Dr. Agnishekher, coordinator and Dr. Ajay Chrungoo, president of Panun Kashmir, said: “A sinister campaign has already begun to project the withdrawal of American forces as the defeat of an alliance led by a second superpower at the hands of the Jihad “.

“We warn the UT government, as well as the GoI, to be extremely vigilant about the dangerous decline in the situation in Afghanistan in Jammu and Kashmir and the rest of India,” they said.

Looking back, Panun Kashmir President Dr. Ajay Chrungoo said: “When the Taliban were being evicted in early 2000, their indoctrination machine moved to Pakistan, Jammu and Kashmir and many places to the rest of India to injecting Takfiri Jihad into local Muslim organizations. In Jammu and Kashmir, Ghazwa-i-Hind emerged with blatant impunity. ”

“It was this time that GoI blissfully ignorant about preparing for the new crop of local jihadists took pleasure in reaching political deals with separatists controlled by the jihadist company.”

Dr. Chrungoo said: “Similar and perhaps the worst dangers are now looming on the horizon. The government should avoid all the deceptions it has adopted during previous regimes and dismantle the indoctrination apparatus of jihadists in Kashmir, Jammu and the rest of the world. India “.

The Panun leader said: “We reiterate once again that the Government of India and the Government of UT in J&K have to address the problem of the genocide of the Hindus of Kashmir, abandon the policies of denial of genocide and move towards the construction of a new political and administrative environment instead of taking measures to restore the status quo as local regional parties, Congress and Pakistan have enunciated “.

The Panun Kashmir leader urged the J&K deputy governor to re-examine the content of return and rehabilitation policies regarding IDPs from Kashmir over the years and to recognize that such policies were never intended for their permanent and sustainable return. .

“That police only aimed to hand them over to a social and political order that perpetrated genocide against them,” said the Panun leadership, “Treating the Hindu employees of the PM package as second-class citizens is not simply negligence but a crime”. “The return policy essentially treats them as bonded laborers meddling in their destitution. Their normal rights as government employees are seriously compromised.”

Furthermore, they reiterated that the creation of a centrally managed TU of Panun Kashmir east and north of the Vitasta (Jhelum) River is the only way for the sustainable return of Indian civilization and Hindus exiled to Kashmir.

