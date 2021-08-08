Opposition unity in the House is not temporary, follow the discussions at the leadership level: Jairam Ramesh | India News

India Top Headlines

Rahul Gandhi has always been active and his presence only underscores the expectation in Congress that he will take office as chairman, senior party official and deputy from Rajya Sabha. Jairam ramesh He says Subodh Ghildiyal. Excerpts from the interview:

Rahul Gandhi is active again after a gap. What is it aiming at?

Rahul Gandhi has always been active. All the congressmen hope that Rahul will be elected president of the party. We had announced an election schedule for June 30 which was postponed due to the second wave. But I am reflecting the sentiments of congressional workers across the country who anticipate that Rahul will return as party chairman.

Has Congress resolved its “GenNext vs old” dividing line?

The “young vs old” is a creation of the media. There was never such a debate in Congress. Each party has to renew itself. You have to open the doors to a new generation. For every Jyotiraditya Scindia and Jitin Prasada, the privileged sons who leave us for greener pastures, there are thousands of young people without the benefit of a title and pedigree who are doing it with difficulty.

You have to reflect their aspirations. We are a party of experience and veterans, we have to unite everyone. And Rahul recognizes it.

Is the unity of the opposition limited to Parliament or will it shape the future anti-BJP alliance?

This unity in Parliament reflects common views outside of Parliament. It is a union of like-minded parties and while it is not yet a formal alliance, these are parties that have had talks at the leadership level and on two occasions presented a joint memorandum to the Prime Minister on Covid and agricultural laws. For it to become a pre-election alliance, many duties will be needed at the leadership level. It is an evolving unit. The fact that Rahul Gandhi was present at two floor leaders meetings and hosted a breakfast meeting … with Rahul at the helm, they have spoken on issues that bring us together. There are parties we are fighting against in states that have attended these meetings, like AAP. How it evolves for 2024 is something we will take as it comes.

Congress has experienced repeated setbacks of late. Can you lash out at BJP in North and West India?

We were hoping to form a government in Assam and Kerala and we were not expecting a zero in the Bengal polls. But we have to move on. We have to take these blows and learn the right lessons. Congress won the last elections in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan against the BJP, and we are a force in Jharkhand, Gujarat, Haryana. The 2014 results were a disappointment and the 2019 results were a huge shock. It’s a wake-up call, but Congress is a highly resilient and name-recognition party across the country and the Congressional system is the only way to run India. See how BJP uses “High Command” and hypocritically employs “Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas”. slogan. There is still a lot of goodwill for Congress and we have to be effective in translating it into votes.

As the parties are dodging it, will the question of leadership be the deciding factor again?

These are premature problems and what is required is unity of purpose and program. We are united to rid the country of Narendra Modi and the BJP government. But to consolidate the opposition, it has to have a strong programmatic content.

The unit is mounting the result of the Bengal survey. Could the next assembly polls delay it in early 2022?

The opposition unit has multiple pillars, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and now the magnificent victory of Mamata Banerjee. The TMC has been a part of Parliament meetings. Bengal is a transformative moment in the country’s political history. We are optimistic that the unity of the opposition will go beyond the next assembly elections because all parties realize the damage caused to the democratic institutions of the country, the economy and society by this “one-man show,” army of two men of government “.