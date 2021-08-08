India Top Headlines

Now, get the Covid vaccine certificate on WhatsApp in 3 easy steps | India News

NEW DELHI: Now, you can get your Covid vaccination certificate in seconds on your WhatsApp number.

In a tweet, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the Covid-19 vaccination certificate through the MyGov Corona Helpdesk is now available in these three simple steps:

– Save contact number +91 9013151515

– Write and send ‘covid certificate’ on WhatsApp

– Enter OTP received on your mobile phone

Post this, you will receive your Covid Vaccine Certificate in seconds.

MyGov Corona Helpdesk is a WhatsApp chatbot launched by the Center last year to raise awareness about Covid-19 and reduce the spread of information.

The government has implemented many functions in the chatbot to help users with vaccination and testing.





