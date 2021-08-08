Now, get the Covid vaccine certificate on WhatsApp in 3 easy steps | India News
NEW DELHI: Now, you can get your Covid vaccination certificate in seconds on your WhatsApp number.
In a tweet, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the Covid-19 vaccination certificate through the MyGov Corona Helpdesk is now available in these three simple steps:
– Save contact number +91 9013151515
– Write and send ‘covid certificate’ on WhatsApp
– Enter OTP received on your mobile phone
Post this, you will receive your Covid Vaccine Certificate in seconds.
MyGov Corona Helpdesk is a WhatsApp chatbot launched by the Center last year to raise awareness about Covid-19 and reduce the spread of information.
The government has implemented many functions in the chatbot to help users with vaccination and testing.
In a tweet, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the Covid-19 vaccination certificate through the MyGov Corona Helpdesk is now available in these three simple steps:
– Save contact number +91 9013151515
– Write and send ‘covid certificate’ on WhatsApp
– Enter OTP received on your mobile phone
Post this, you will receive your Covid Vaccine Certificate in seconds.
MyGov Corona Helpdesk is a WhatsApp chatbot launched by the Center last year to raise awareness about Covid-19 and reduce the spread of information.
The government has implemented many functions in the chatbot to help users with vaccination and testing.