NIA Raids 56 J&K Locations to Bust Terrorist Financing Module | India News

CRPF staff stand guard after the National Investigative Agency (NIA) raided the Falah-e-Aam Trust on terrorist financing in Srinagar on Sunday. (ANI photo)

SRINAGAR: In a concerted crackdown on a J&K terror financing module that would funnel donations to charities in subversive activities, joint teams from the National Investigative Agency (NIA), police and CRPF raided 56 locations in 14 districts on Sunday. and they seized wads of documents and various digital devices believed to contain evidence of the money trail.

An NIA spokesperson said the raids on the Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) facility, a Srinagar-based group that was included on the banned list in 2019, were carried out on the basis of a funding case. of terrorism registered on February 5 of this year. year under the Law on (Prevention) of Illegal Activities.

The raided properties are located in Srinagar, Budgam, Ganderbal, Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora, Anantnag, Shopian, Pulwama and Kulgam in the Valley and Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar and Rajouri in the Jammu division.

“The members of the organization had been collecting funds at home and abroad in the form of zakat, mowda and bait-ul-mal (different types of donations for charity and social assistance activities). These funds were then used for activities violent secessionists. ” the NIA official said.

The impetus to carry out raids in 14 of J & K’s 20 districts in a single day came from the Union Ministry of the Interior.

Donations raised by JeI were being used to fund terrorist groups such as Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Taiba, among others, through an entrenched network of cadres on the surface, the sources said.

JeI is also accused of radicalizing Kashmiri youth and recruiting “rukuns,” or rookies, to engage in disruptive secessionist activities, the NIA said.

In addition to the residences of JeI officials and members, the facilities raided Sunday include offices of several trusts allegedly controlled by the organization.