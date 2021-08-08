India Top Headlines

Jammu and Kashmir: NIA raids 40 banned Jamaat-e-Islami locations | India News

SRINAGARL: The National Investigative Agency (NIA) carried out raids at various locations in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday in connection with a terrorist financing case.

NIA sources said 40 locations of prominent Jamaat-e-Islami (JEI) members and the organization’s offices were simultaneously raided. This came as a result of the registration of an FIR against prominent members of the banned JEI.

“A new FIR has been filed against the JeM and today’s raids are part of the investigation of this FIR,” said sources quoted by IANS.

The Falah-e-Aam trust, owned by the JeM located on the outskirts of Nowgam in Srinagar, has also been raided, according to the report.

The sources said that the focus of these raids is to investigate the sources of funding for the banned organization.

An NIA official related to the investigation said agency detectives in conjunction with the CRPF are conducting searches of multiple locations in various districts.

The official, however, remained silent when sharing the details of the case.

An agency source said the counterterrorism investigation agency is conducting searches at facilities linked to high-ranking members of the banned terror group Jamaat-e-Islami.

The source said searches are taking place in at least 40 locations. The source said searches are underway in Doda, Budgam, Kishtwar, Ramban, Anantnag, Ganderbal, Shopian, Rajouri and other districts in the union territory.

The source said that searches are being carried out at the premises of Gul Mohd War, a resident of Manigam Ganderbal, who is the district head of JEI; Abdul Hamid Bhat, a resident of Gamchipora Batweena; Zahoor Ahmad Reshi, a JEI member and former professor who now runs a shop in Safapora; and the Mehrajdin Reshi facility in Safapora.

Reshi is a former terrorist and now owns a store. In recent days, the NIA has conducted searches at different locations in two separate cases and has also detained some people.







Times of India