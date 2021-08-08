India Top Headlines

Jam in Parliament: Oppn dug in as Monsoon session enters last week | India News

NEW DELHI: As Parliament’s session enters its final week with the prospect of continued disruptions, the opposition sent a warning on Sunday that it is unwilling to give in on its demand for a discussion on the Pegasus scandal to allow the proceedings.

The leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, posting a video clip of different parties seeking a discussion in the House, tweeted: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi seems to have lost his temper. Why is he not interested in answering questions in the Parliament? The opposition parties are ready for discussions, but the BJP government is paralyzing the procedures so that the truth does not reach the people. ” Trinamool Congressman Derek O’Brien retweeted the post with the comment “Mr. Modi, hear us out in Parliament.”

The aggression can continue barring the uncertainty about whether to join the proceedings when the government introduces the 127th Constitution Amendment Act to restore the rights of states to identify and maintain the “state lists” of CBOs that was ruled out by the ruling of the May 5, SC. Bill appears in Lok Sabha for Monday. A floor leaders meeting will take a call in the morning.

What has happened in the monsoon session is the union of the main opposition parties, which were previously fragmented, and the adoption of a joint position on issues to corner the government. The TMC’s renewed aggression following the West Bengal election victory over challenger BJP has been the catalyst for unity.

The Pegasus scandal proved useful to the opposition, as it related to their accusations that the Modi regime is “compromising institutions and democracy.” In fact, TMC and Shiv Sena argued that the disappearance of Parliament was not a new development, as BJP had made it on the 2G scam during the UPA regime.

If the collapse is successful, the opposition parties believe that it will strengthen their hand in the future and the BJP would have to give due consideration to their demands.





