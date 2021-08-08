India Top Headlines

Flooding situation improves in MP, parts of northern India witness heavy to moderate rains | India News

NEW DELHI: Parts of northern India received heavy to moderate rains on Monday, even as the flood situation improved in Madhya Pradesh, where at least 14,000 people had to be rescued after heavy rains in the Chambal-Gwalior region a earlier this week.

Heavy rains hit Delhi after which the maximum temperature in the city settled at 33.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal for the season, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

The national capital received 15.4 mm of rain in the nine hours that ended at 5.30 p.m., the IMD said, adding that the relative humidity was registered at 96 percent and the minimum temperature at 26.8 degrees Celsius.

The rains caused flooding and traffic jams in many areas. The Delhi Traffic Police took to Twitter to inform travelers about traffic jams in the city.

According to the meteorological department, Delhi is likely to receive normal rainfall (95 to 106 percent of the average for an extended period) in August.

Chandigarh and its surroundings were hit by heavy rains, providing some relief to the people from the muggy weather. The neighboring cities of Mohali (Punjab) and Panchkula (Haryana) also witnessed heavy rains.

Traffic movement slowed down as many roads were flooded with rainwater for some time.

Sultry weather has prevailed in many places in Punjab and Haryana, including the common capital Chandigarh, for the past few days.

According to the Department of Meteorology, while Chandigarh received 30.2 mm of rain, Ambala registered 15 mm, Karnal 10.6 mm, Rohtak 19 mm, Gurgaon 28 mm, Amritsar and Ludhiana 2 mm each and Patiala 1 mm.

Chandigarh recorded a maximum temperature of 34.7 degrees Celsius during the day.

Ambala in Haryana recorded a maximum of 33.2 degrees Celsius, Karnal 32.2 degrees Celsius, Rohtak 31.5 degrees Celsius, and Gurgaon 32.5 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Gurdaspur recorded a maximum of 33.5 degrees Celsius, Amritsar 35 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 33.4 degrees Celsius, and Patiala 34.2 degrees Celsius.

Light to moderate rain along with thunderstorms occurred in some places over eastern Uttar Pradesh, the MeT Department said.

Lalitpur, Firozabad, Maharajganj, Kheri, Mathura, Meerut, Basti, Ballia, Ambedkar Nagar, Kasganj and Sambhal received rains, he said.

Lakhimpur Kheri was the hottest city in the state where the mercury reached 35.6 degrees Celsius.

The flood situation in Madhya Pradesh was improving after which no rescue operations were carried out on Sunday, while nearly 14,000 people lived in more than 230 relief camps in the affected districts, the Interior Minister said. state, Narottam Mishra.

Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia conducted an aerial reconnaissance of flood-affected areas in the Gwalior-Chambal region in the morning, saying the area “had not witnessed such devastation in the last 40 years. “.

Speaking to reporters in Bhopal, Mishra said: “No rescue operations are being carried out today in the flood-affected areas due to an improvement in the situation. All those caught in the floods have been rescued and moved. to relief camps. About 14,000 people are living. ” in 237 camps in the state’s flood districts. ”

He said there was a forecast for rain in Morena, Shivpuri, Ashok Nagar and Sheopur districts on Sunday.

At least 24 people were killed and thousands were evacuated to safety when rains hit the Chambal-Gwalior region in northern Madhya Pradesh earlier this week.

The intensity of rainfall over the sub-Himalayas of West Bengal and Sikkim is likely to increase from August 11 to 12, as the monsoon depression has shifted near the foothills, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said. .

IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said the monsoon trough is moving towards the western foothills of the Himalayas. He said that the rains are likely to decrease in the plains of northern India and increase in the hills.

The entire monsoon trough is likely to move near the Himalayan foothills for the next 24 to 48 hours, IMD said. A cyclonic circulation extends over northeast Madhya Pradesh, he added.

“Under the influence of these systems, widespread rainfall activity with isolated strong falls over the northeast and sub-Himalayas of West Bengal and Sikkim is highly likely over the next five days,” IMD said.

Due to stronger winds from the south-west or south of the Bay of Bengal, it is very likely that the intensity of the rains will increase in these areas as of August 11.

Isolated strong to very strong declines are likely in the region on Aug. 11-12, IMD said.

Rather widespread rains are likely over the next four to five days over Uttarakhand, northern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal, Mohapatra said.

It is very likely that it will rain with isolated strong drops over Madhya Pradesh and eastern Rajasthan for the next two days with a significant reduction in intensity and distribution thereafter, he added.

Moderate rains are highly likely in mainland India, including Maharashtra and Gujarat, and excluding Kerala, Mahe and Tamil Nadu, where isolated strong falls are highly likely over the next four to five days, the IMD added.





