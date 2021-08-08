India Top Headlines

Ensure monitoring of the weather forecast, the level of dams in the floods affect Gwalior-Chambal, says Scindia | India News

BHOPAL: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia visited flood-affected areas in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri, Guna and Ashoknagar districts on Sunday and assessed the damage to life and property. He said there should be a monitoring system to know the weather forecast for the next 48 hours and the water level of rivers and dams during incessant rains.

Scindia assured affected families of all possible government support in this hour of crisis.

“The disaster caused by the flood is beyond imagination. None of us could have imagined that a flood of this magnitude would hit the northern part of our Madhya Pradesh. The amount of loss that has been caused to people is enormous. people have lost their lives. There have been losses of property, houses, crops and even livestock, “Scindia told reporters after the aerial reconnaissance.

He further said: “I still want to keep the public alert. Still, the time of crisis is not over. The information I have about the state of the dams, where the water has risen to the upper level. We are also assessing the climate. We want you to people be alert. Today I have spoken in detail with the administration of the whole process during the next 72 hours and I have asked to take stock of the subsequent damages “.

The Union Minister also held a detailed conversation with public representatives and local families about the fury of the floods in three districts. He said the state and central government will come together to provide relief to affected families.

“We have been monitoring the situation since the last week after the calamity struck the Gwalior-Chambal region. Both the central and state governments are working to bring relief. I am in constant contact with Prime Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. They are also meeting. holding discussions in Delhi with the Union Home Minister, Defense Minister and Prime Minister. The Prime Minister is very concerned. In the past 40 years, we have not seen such massive devastation in our region where life and properties, bridges and roads everywhere in all areas have been washed away, “Scindia said.

Scindia, who was seen with Guna’s BJP Lok Sabha member KP Yadav after a long time, asked health officials to conduct a door-to-door investigation to verify the pandemic after the flood. “We must be cautious as there are health complaints and citizens are affected by many diseases such as fever, vomiting and flu after the water receded in some areas. The health department must organize surveys and health camps in 450 villages of Guna that have been affected, “he said.

The Union minister also instructed officials to repair and reinstall submerged transformers in flood-affected areas and regularly monitor power supply. He also instructed officials to supply potable water in flood-affected areas. In many villages affected by the floods, the water from hand pumps is contaminated. Officials will provide clean drinking water in all these areas, he said.

The Union Minister distributed compensation of 4 lakh rupees each to families affected by the floods and also provided food grains in Tehsil Mungawali, Bahadurpur, Ashoknagar and Shadaura of Ashoknagar district. Trucks loaded with food grains were also sent from the Ashoknagar facility to other destinations, authorities said.





