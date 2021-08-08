ED conducts searches at Nagpur hotel for alleged corruption against Deshmukh | India News

India Top Headlines

ED conducts searches at Nagpur hotel for alleged corruption against Deshmukh

MUMBAI: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) conducted searches at a Nagpur hotel on Saturday as part of its investigation into an alleged corruption case against former Maharashtra Interior Minister Anil Deshmukh.

Deshmukh is being investigated by the DE in a case of alleged extortion of orchestral bars in the state. ED had summoned the 71-year-old PNC leader and his son Hrishikesh Deshmukh seeking their appearance.

The attached assets include a 1.54 million rupee residential flat in Worli of Mumbai and 25 parcels of land of 2.67 million rupees in Dhutum Villages in Uran of the Maharashtra Raigarh district.

The ED has alleged that Rs 4.7 crore collected from the orchestra bars by the fired policeman Sachin Waze, allegedly on Deshmukh’s instructions, was transferred to the former Nagpur-based minister’s education trust by his son, who sent it through two hawala operators and showed it as a donation.

Deshmukh is the president of the trust and his two sons, Salil and Hrishikesh, are its trustees. Previously, the Emergency Department had raided Deshmukh’s residences in Nagpur and Mumbai. The raids were carried out in five locations.





