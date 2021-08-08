India Top Headlines

Custodial torture, police atrocities still prevail in our society: CJI Ramana | India News

NEW DELHI: Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana on Sunday expressed concern about the increase in cases of torture in custody and police atrocities in the country, saying the threat to human rights and bodily integrity It is the highest in the police stations despite constitutional declarations and guarantees.

Ramana, addressing an event organized by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), said: “The threat to human rights and physical integrity are the highest at the police station. Torture in custody and other police atrocities are problems that still prevail in our society. Despite the declarations and constitutional guarantees, the lack of effective legal representation in the police stations is a great detriment to the detained or detained person. ”

Bodily integrity is the inviolability of the physical body and emphasizes the importance of the personal autonomy of human beings over their own bodies.

“To keep police excesses under control, it is necessary to disseminate information on the constitutional right to legal aid and the availability of free legal aid services. The installation of billboards and outdoor billboards in all police stations or prisons is a step in this direction. ” he said.

Ramana on the occasion unveiled a legal aid services application and said: “The legal aid services application, which is launched today, will be compulsorily installed on the mobile phones of the entire legal workforce of legal services and institutions. This will allow them to submit a Request for Legal Assistance in a few seconds from anywhere in the country. ”

“Despite the Covid pandemic, we have been able to successfully continue our legal aid services. The introduction of such technological tools has ensured that such future challenges will not hamper the work of legal aid institutions,” he added.





