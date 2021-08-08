Covishield-Covaxin Mix Offers Better Shield, Says ICMR Study | India News

India Top Headlines

PUNE / NEW DELHI: A combination of Covishield and Covaxin could not only be safe but also generates better immune protection and the adverse effects were not different from those of the same vaccine regimen, ICMR analysis of a mixture of Covid vaccines -19 “fortuitous” in Uttar Pradesh shows.

The study looked at 18 people in UP who inadvertently received Covishield as the first prick and Covaxin as the second. The researchers compared the safety and immunogenicity profile of this group with two groups of people who received Covishield or Covaxin.

“Findings suggest that immunization with a combination of an adenovirus vector platform-based vaccine followed by an inactivated whole virus vaccine was not only safe, but also resulted in better immunogenicity,” says Indian Council preliminary study. of Medical Research published in MedRxiv. He says.

Blood samples from the 18 people who mistakenly received Covishield and then Covaxin injections in April-May were analyzed at different stages for 60 to 70 days after vaccination.

“The combination of Covishield and Covaxin as the first and second doses elicited an immune response greater than two doses of Covishield or Covaxin,” said ICMR Principal Scientist Rajni Kant, the study’s principal investigator. This is the first report of mixed immunization that has demonstrated safety and a significantly improved immune response.

The findings are important as experts have asked whether the doses of Covishield and Covaxin can be mixed to avoid supply shortages. Currently, deliberate mixing of the two vaccines is not recommended. But to conclusively prove these findings, the ICMR researchers said a multicenter randomized controlled trial (RCT) would be needed as the current sample size was small.

The findings show that the immunogenicity profile in people who received both vaccines was superior against the Alpha, Beta and Delta variants, the response of IgG antibodies and neutralizing antibodies was significantly higher compared to the case of the homologous groups. “To our knowledge, this is the first study to report the effects of heterologous primary booster vaccination with an adenovirus vectored vaccine followed by an inactivated whole virus vaccine,” the researchers said.