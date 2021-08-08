Covid-19: UK eases travel restrictions for India | India News

India Top Headlines

LONDON: The UK eased travel restrictions for India on Sunday by moving the country from its “red” list to “amber”.This applies as fully vaccinated Indian passengers will no longer be subject to a mandatory 10-day hotel quarantine upon arrival in Britain.The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has confirmed that all arrivals from India who have been vaccinated in India, which is on the amber list as of 4 a.m. local time on Sunday, should be isolated at home or at their location. designated named. in the mandatory locator form.The requirement of a mandatory 10-day self-isolation in a government approved facility will no longer apply at an additional cost of 1,750 pounds per head.Passengers must be quarantined at home or at the location they have confirmed as their location for 10 days upon arrival in England. They will need to perform a Covid-19 test on day two or before and day eight or after.Those under 18 and those who are fully vaccinated in the UK are exempt from home quarantine, as are those who have taken both blows in the EU and the US.

Also exempt are those “fully vaccinated in the UK or under the UK vaccination program abroad; under the age of 18 on the day of arrival in England and residing in the UK or in a country with a UK approved vaccination program; and part of a UK approved vaccine trial ”.

“We recognize that there are a wide variety of Covid-19 vaccines being administered around the world and work is underway to determine which vaccines and certification solutions outside of the UK to recognize,” said a DHSC source.

Covishield and exemption rules

There was some speculation about Covishield, the Serum Institute of India manufactured the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine, which is considered to be within the broader scope of UK approved vaccines.

However, the government has clarified that the Indian-made version of the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine approved so far by the UK Medical and Health Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has the Vaxzevria brand and is the only one currently recognized under the exemption rules.

COVID-19 test report requirement

Under the legal rules for countries on the UK traffic light system amber list, passengers are required to take a Covid test three days prior to departure and book in advance for two Covid tests to take place upon arrival in England, as well as complete a passenger location form. Arriving.

India-UK flight status

All regularly scheduled international flights remain suspended. However, under a bilateral agreement between the UK and the Indian governments, a limited number of flights between India and the UK continue to operate.

Airlines reported a massive spike in bookings shortly after the announcement of India’s departure from the Red List was made on Wednesday, a move very well received by the Indian diaspora in the UK who expect visits to India over the holidays. summer in progress in the country.

India has been on the Red List since the end of April when the Delta variant was at its peak, which meant an effective travel ban, except for returning British residents who had to isolate themselves at a government authorized hotel with a considerable additional expense.

The travel list update this week came along with an announcement that the cost for solo travelers from destinations that are still on the Red List staying in a quarantined hotel will increase as of August 12, from 1,750. pounds to 2,285 pounds. The charge for an additional adult sharing a room will increase from £ 650 to £ 1,430.

According to the government, this is to “better reflect the higher costs involved.”

