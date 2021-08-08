Covid-19: India reports 39,070 new cases of coronavirus, 491 deaths in the last 24 hours | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: India reported 39,070 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday. There has been a decrease of 5,331 cases in the number of active cases of Covid-19 in a span of 24 hours.

New cases have now brought the count to 3.19 million cases. Deaths increased by 491, bringing the total deaths to 427,862. The fatality rate stands at 1.34 percent, according to the data.

Active cases have dropped to 4,06,822, representing 1.27 percent of all infections. The national Covid-19 recovery rate has also improved to 97.39 percent, updated data at 8 a.m. showed.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease increased to 3,10,99,771.

Cumulative doses of the Covid-19 vaccine of 50.68 crore have been administered as part of the nationwide vaccination campaign until Sunday morning.

India’s Covid-19 count had crossed the 20 lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went from 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two million rupees on May 4 and three million rupees on June 23.

(With inputs from agencies)