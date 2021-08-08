India Top Headlines

Combination and pairing of Covaxin and Covishield vaccines show better results: ICMR | India News

NEW DELHI: The Indian Council for Medical Research has said that a study has suggested that mixing and matching the Covid-19 vaccines, Covaxin and Covishield, show better results.

According to the ICMR, the study has also suggested that immunization, with a combination of a vaccine based on an adenovirus vector platform, followed by an inactivated whole virus vaccine, was not only safe, but also elicited better immunogenicity.

An expert panel from India’s Comptroller General of Drugs in July recommended a study on the mixing of doses of the Covaxin and Covishield vaccines.

Meanwhile, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded Rs 50.68 crore. In total, 50,68,10,492 doses of vaccine have been administered through 58,51,292 sessions, indicated an interim report as of 7 am Sunday.

Up to 55,91,657 doses of vaccines were administered in the past 24 hours, according to the report.

The Union Health Ministry also said that so far 52,37,50,890 doses of vaccines have been provided to states and UT, through all sources, and another 8,99,260 doses are being prepared.

The new phase of universalization of vaccination had begun on June 21 of this year. The Union government says it is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the reach of the vaccination campaign across the country.





