CBI Arrests Two More in Case Related to ‘Slanderous’ Comment Against Judges | India News

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested two more defendants in an ongoing investigation in a case involving derogatory posts on social media against judges of the Andhra Pradesh High Court and the Supreme Court, officials said Sunday.

So far, five defendants have been arrested in the case by the investigating agency.

The papers of a Lok Sabha member, Nandigam Suresh, and Amanchi Krishna Mohan, both from the YSR Congress, are under scan in the case, and both have been vetted by the agency in their effort to unearth a larger conspiracy, they said.

The CBI arrested Pattapu Aadarsh ​​and Lavanuru Samba Siva Reddy from Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. He had previously arrested Dhami Reddy Konda Reddy and Pamula Sudheer on July 28, while Lingareddy Rajasekhar Reddy, who was residing in Kuwait, was arrested on July 9 when he landed in India, authorities said.

“The agency was monitoring his movements. The moment he landed in India, the officers detained him,” an official said.

“To investigate the larger conspiracy, the CBI also examined certain people, including a parliamentarian, ex-MLA and also continued the investigation into the role of other people who were not mentioned in the FIR,” said CBI spokesman RC Joshi.

Up to 16 people were arrested in that case for allegedly posting defamatory content against the judges.

Andhra Pradesh’s high court had ordered the agency to investigate the case and submit a report to it in a sealed cover.

“It was alleged that the defendant, by intentionally targeting the judiciary, made derogatory posts on social media platforms against judges and the judiciary, following some court verdicts issued by the judges of the Andhra Pradesh High Court,” Joshi said.

Arrest following CJI statements

The arrests follow statements by the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana that the agencies “do not respond” when lower court judges complain about the threats.

The CJI approved the comment when the Supreme Court dealt with the recent case of the death of the Jharkhand district judge.

Qualifying as serious the incidents of threatened judges, the SC asked the states to present situation reports on the security they provide to judicial officials.

“There are several cases in the country that involve gangsters and where high profile people are accused. Then, the judges are mentally threatened also by sending messages on WhatsApp, SMS. Complaints were filed but CBI has done nothing. There is no change in CBI’s attitude. Sorry to observe, ”a high court bench had said.

“Judges are not free to even file a complaint,” the SC said, adding that the police or the IWC are not helping the judiciary if such complaints are filed.

(With inputs from agencies)





