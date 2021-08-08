4% drop in weekly Covid cases in India as NE numbers decline | India News

India Top Headlines

Weekly Covid-19 cases in India fell 4% after registering a 7.5% increase last week, mainly due to a sharp decline in cases in several northeastern states.India recorded more than 2.74 lakh cases during the week ending Sunday (August 2-8), recording a 4.2% decrease from the previous week, when the case count was 2.86 lakh. That week (July 26 to August 1), new cases in the country had risen for the first time in 12 weeks due to a 27% increase in Kerala and smaller increases in Karnataka and some northeastern states.In the current week, Kerala cases showed signs of stagnation, with a marginal increase of 1% over the previous week. In absolute numbers, the state reported more than 1.41 lakh of cases, its highest weekly count since the last week of May. Kerala accounted for more than 51% of all new cases reported during the week.

Tamil Nadu, where cases have increased marginally over the past 10 days, saw a 5% weekly increase, while Andhra Pradesh recorded a 1% increase. With this, all the southern states, with the exception of Telangana, have registered an increase in infections this week or last.

Meanwhile, deaths during the week fell to 3,540, the lowest weekly figure in the country since early April. This was a 7% drop from the previous week’s toll of 3,805.

The drop in weekly cases was mainly due to a sharp decline in fresh infections in the Northeast, with Sikkim reporting a 43% drop, Tripura 32%, Arunachal Pradesh 26%, Manipur 25% and Mizoram 22%. Cases had increased in several of these states as of last week.