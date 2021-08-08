Sports

2012 Olympic torchbearer works in the tea garden for 167 days a day | India News

DIBRUGARH: While running down a Nottinghamshire street with the Olympic torch in her hands in 2012, Pinky Karmakar from the Dibrugarh district of Assam would have thought her dream race had just begun. The then 17-year-old had returned home from the London Olympics opening ceremony to receive a welcome worthy of a medal winner.

The Union Minister and former CM Sarbananda Sonowal, who was the deputy from Dibrugarh at the time, met her at the airport. A cavalcade of cars and motorcycles escorted the convertible from which she greeted the cheering crowds all the way to the tea garden where she lived.

Nine years and two Olympics later, Pinky, now 26, works as a leaf plucker for a daily wage at the Borborooah tea estate, earning 167 rupees a day. The girl who used to run Unicef’s Sports for Development (S4D) program at her school and who taught about 40 illiterate women every night is now the breadwinner for her impoverished family. In addition to his retired father, he has to take care of a younger brother and two sisters.

“I had big dreams, but now there is nothing to look forward to. After my mother died, I had to drop out of college due to severe financial difficulties and start working as a worker in the tea garden,” Pinky said. When she was selected to carry the torch at the London Olympics, Pinky was in Class 10. She was chosen to represent India in recognition of her community work under the International Inspiration Program, the official London 2012 legacy.

It was when Pinky was pursuing a bachelor’s degree at Dibru College that life took a turn for the worse. She regrets that the girl who was the toast of her community “is no longer important” to anyone. “I can not give advice to anyone. Everyone questions me what I have achieved in life. The government and Unicef ​​have abandoned me,” he said.

Pinky claims that she had been promised “remuneration” for representing India in the torch relay. “To date, I have not received anything. The truth is that the daughter of a day laborer has been left as a day laborer.”





