‘Written History’: Prime Minister Leads Nation in Praising Golden Boy Chopra | India News

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with javelin gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, congratulating him on his achievement and persevering in tough training programs despite the one-year delay caused by the Covid pandemic.“You have made the nation proud when the Olympics are coming to an end … you have given the best possible result for the country,” Prime Minister Modi told Chopra by phone. He said success at the Tokyo games was due to hard work and self-confidence. Chopra thanked the prime minister for his encouragement. In 2019, when Chopra was recovering from injury, Modi had wished him well and said he would be back on the field soon.“History has been written in Tokyo! What Neeraj Chopra has accomplished today will be forever remembered. Young Neeraj has done exceptionally well. He played with remarkable passion and showed incomparable courage. Congratulations to him on winning Gold.” Modi tweeted shortly after. Chopra took the central podium to take the honors.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated Chopra, tweeting: “Subedar Neeraj Chopra’s golden victory at the Olympics brings laurels to the Indian Army. He served like a real soldier at the Olympics. Indeed, it is a moment. history and pride for the whole country. ” Including the Indian Armed Forces! Many congratulations to him! ”

In 2019, when the election results were released and Modi became prime minister again, Chopra congratulated the prime minister. “My sincerest congratulations to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi sir for this historic victory. May our country reach new heights under his leadership,” Chopra had tweeted. While thanking the javelin thrower, the prime minister asked once more about his injury and wished him a speedy recovery.

Interior Minister Amit Shah was equally elated, saying: “Proud and historic moment! All Indians are proud of the honor they have brought to the country with their hard work and dedication. All of India is delighted with this extraordinary achievement. yours”.

Lok Sabha President Om Birla said Chopra has finally given India the golden moment that everyone has been waiting for. “His gold medal in the javelin throw reflects the ability of our young men to make the impossible possible through Sankalp Se Siddhi,” he said.

BJP President JP Nadda said 1.3 billion people are going to cherish this glorious moment for a long time to come.

The prime minister invited Chopra to the Independence Day celebrations on August 15. The Indian Olympic contingent will be a special guest at Red Fort, followed by a dinner hosted by the Prime Minister at his residence.