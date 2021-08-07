UP’s record is the poorest to fill anganwadi vacancies, the best in the MP | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Two states governed by the BJP, Uttar Pradesh (UP) and Madhya Pradesh (MP), are at opposite poles of performance in filling Anganwadi officer and supervisory positions. Several northeastern states are the best performers after MP.These inferences are drawn from a written response by the Union’s minister for child development and women, Smriti Irani, to a question posed by the leader of Congress, Rahul Gandhi, during question time at Lok Sabha on Friday.Rahul Gandhi, whom Smriti Irani had defeated from Amethi in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, had asked several questions in writing. One of them was whether a significant number of Child Development Project Officers (CDPO) and Anganwadi Supervisors positions were vacant across the country.

Smriti Irani responded that, from time to time, Union states and territories (UT) were recommended to fill sanctioned staff positions that were vacant for the effective implementation of the plan. “Additionally, instructions and warnings have been sent to states and UT to hire contract staff until vacancies are filled on a regular basis.”

According to the details provided by the minister, UP has the maximum number of sanctioned CDPO posts. They are located at 897. Of these, the state has filled 383 while the remaining 514 (more than half) are vacant.

By the way, Smriti Irani is a deputy from Amethi who is in UP. The state will face assembly elections early next year.

Of the 544 sanctioned CDPO posts, 137 are vacant in Bihar. Among some others, of the 553 posts in Maharashtra, 264 are vacant; of 576 posts in West Bengal, 193 are vacant; of 434 posts in Tamil Nadu, 151 are vacant; of the 336 posts in Gujarat, 70 are vacant; and out of 304 posts in Rajasthan, 161 are vacant.

The states and UTs that have held all authorized CDPO positions in their states are MP (out of 453 seats), Andhra Pradesh (257), Telangana (149), Arunachal Pradesh (98), Goa (11), Manipur (43) , Mizoram (27), Nagaland (60), Sikkim (13), Chandigarh (3) and Puducherry (5).

UP’s track record is also the poorest in filling supervisory vacancies. Of the 6,718 positions sanctioned, the state has been unable to fill a whopping 3,815 supervisory positions. This is again more than half the number of positions sanctioned.

Among the other states and UT, West Bengal’s record is also undesirable. Of the 4,779 sanctioned supervisory positions, 3,433 are vacant in the state.

Of the remainder, 2,135 of the 4,316 sanctioned supervisory posts are vacant in Bihar; and 1,119 of the 3,899 authorized positions are vacant in Maharashtra.

In an interesting case, MP has hired 22 more supervisors than the sanctioned positions. Although the state sanctioned 3,379 positions, it has hired 3,401 supervisors.

The states and TUs that have held all Anganwadi supervisory positions are Arunachal Pradesh (249), Meghalaya (185), Mizoram (90), Nagaland (159) and Sikkim (52).