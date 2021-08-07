India Top Headlines

UP Congress to Hold Protest Marches Against the Government of Yogi Adityanath on the Anniversary of the Quit India Movement | India News

NEW DELHI: Stepping up its crackdown on the dispensation of Yogi Adityanarh, the Congressional unit in Uttar Pradesh will hold marches in the state’s 403 constituencies on Monday, the anniversary of the start of the Quit India movement, to protest issues such as price. rise, unemployment, the “plight” of farmers and the situation of law and order.

“On the anniversary of the start of the ‘Quit India Movement’ on August 9, Congressional workers will protest against the Yogi government on various issues, raising the slogan: ‘BJP Gaddi Chhodo (BJP, leaves the seat of power)'” party sources said.

On August 9, 1942, the Quit India Movement was launched under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi, resulting in the country’s liberation from British rule five years later, on August 15, 1947.

Congressional leaders and workers are busy preparing for the two-day campaign Aug. 9-10 during which various protests, including marches, will be staged, they said.

As part of the campaign, Congressional workers will hold marches in the 403 state assemblies with the slogan “BJP Gaddi Chhorho,” the sources said.

The heads of the state unit offices, as well as those of the Nyaya panchayat, have been entrusted with various responsibilities to ensure the success of the campaign, they said.

400 leaders have been given the responsibility of making the assembly marches successful, they said.

In addition, potential candidates for the assembly elections have also been asked to do their best for this program.

The ‘BJP Gaddi Chhodo’ march will take place for about 5 kilometers through the main market of each assembly segment, the sources said.

They said Congress is prioritizing building organizations and fighting the government in the streets, they said.

The process of organizational restructuring of the UP Congress is in its final stage and the newly appointed bloc presidents have formed their 25-member committees in the 823 state blocs.

The number of these officials at the block level is 20,575, the sources said.

In addition, the UP Congress has met the goal of appointing 8,134 nyaya panchayat presidents.

The formation of the 21-member nyaya panchayat committees is also nearing completion, the sources said.

The head of the state unit of Congress, Ajay Kumar Lallu, has said that Congress will fight the ballot box in Uttar Pradesh next year under the “dekh-rekh (supervision)” of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and that under his leadership, the party would return in the state. after more than three decades.





