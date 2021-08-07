India Top Headlines

UP Assembly Polls: BJP Will Hold Over 100 Programs Over The Next Six Months To Mobilize The Masses | India News

LUCK: Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the BJP will conduct more than 100 programs as part of a campaign to mobilize the masses and party workers and strengthen the party organization.

The programs will begin on August 9 during a meeting of the presidents of zila panchayat and block panchayat and will continue until January 26, UP BJP general secretary (organization) Sunil Bansal said on Saturday.

“In the next six months there will be different programs and campaigns for youth, women and farmers. A plan is also being prepared to organize large programs,” he said.

There will be a mass mobilization, the party will reach out to the voters, meet with the beneficiaries of the government schemes, perform ‘chaupals’ and ‘kisan chaupals’ in the villages, he added.

“The Kranti Diwas of August is commemorated on August 9. The presidents of the Zila panchayat and the presidents of the bloc panchayat will prepare a plan and pay tribute to the freedom fighters and those who gave their lives for the freedom of the nation. Statues of freedom fighters and martyrs located on different blocks in a zila will be cleaned, washed and garland panchayat. This will continue until August 15, “Bansal said.

From August 10 to 20, the meeting of the 403 electoral districts of the UP will take place, he said.

Bansal said a ‘Booth Vijay Abhiyaan’ (campaign to win seats) will be launched on 23 August.

“Under the ‘Stand Vijay Abhiyaan’, meetings of the stand ‘samitis’ will be held and the verification of the stand ‘samitis’ will also take place from 23 August to 7 September,” he said.

September 25 will be the anniversary of the birth of Bharatiya Jana Sangh co-founder Deendayal Upadhyay, he added.

“Between 100 and 125 programs will be carried out and will continue until January 26,” Bansal said.

Elections to the Uttar Pradesh assembly are due to take place early next year.





Times of India