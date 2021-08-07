To support farmers, OPPN led by Rahul joins the uproar in Jantar Mantar | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Opposition parties joined the Kisan protest in Jantar Mantar on Friday to express their solidarity with farmers and reiterated their demand that the Modi government withdraw the three controversial farm laws.

The opposition bloc, led by Rahul Gandhi, participated as a visitor in the ‘Kisan Sansad’ organized by protesting farmers in the form of a “mock parliament” where they held discussions on “kala kanoon (black laws)”. Later, Rahul told reporters that the government’s offer of a discussion in Parliament on farm laws was not acceptable and that he would have to repeal all three laws. “The opposition today [Friday] he met with farmers and expressed his support in their fight against ‘kala kanoon’, “he said.

Rahul also said that discussions should be held on the Pegasus spy scandal as it is a serious matter with “Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has put spyware on the phones of Indians.”

The visit to Jantar Mantar was significant as the protesters, from the outset, claimed they wanted to maintain their apolitical agitation and have aggressively discouraged the parties for the past seven months since they met on the Delhi borders. Political leaders on Friday were also not sitting on the protest stage or addressing the meeting.

The decision to join the protest was made at a meeting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha floor leaders in the Kharge chamber on Friday morning.

Participants from 14 parties included Mallikarjun Kharge, Ambika Soni, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Congress), Sanjay Raut (Shiv Sena), TKS Elangovan (DMK), Manoj Jha (RJD), Elamaram Kareem (CPM), NK Premchandran (RSP )., Binoy Viswam (CPI) and Mohammed Bashir (IUML).