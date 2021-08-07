Terrorist killed at J&K Budgam meeting | India News
SRINAGAR: A terrorist was killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces in the Mochwa area of the Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, authorities said on Saturday.
“An unidentified terrorist was killed. An AK-47 rifle and pistol recovered. Search in progress,” said a police officer.
Previously, the shooting between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint police-army team cordoned off the area and launched a search operation based on specific information about their presence.
When the security forces concentrated on the place where the terrorists were hiding, they found themselves under a large volume of fire that triggered the encounter.
