Terrorist killed at J&K Budgam meeting | India News

SRINAGAR: A terrorist was killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces in the Mochwa area of ​​the Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, authorities said on Saturday.

“An unidentified terrorist was killed. An AK-47 rifle and pistol recovered. Search in progress,” said a police officer.

Previously, the shooting between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint police-army team cordoned off the area and launched a search operation based on specific information about their presence.

When the security forces concentrated on the place where the terrorists were hiding, they found themselves under a large volume of fire that triggered the encounter.





