More Than 50.62 Crore Vaccine Doses Given In India So Far, Says Health Ministry | India News

NEW DELHI: Cumulative doses of the Covid-19 vaccine administered in the country have exceeded 50.62 million rupees, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

More than 50 lakh doses were administered on Saturday, according to the 7pm interim report.

The ministry said that on Saturday in the age group 18 to 44 years, 27,55,447 doses of vaccine were administered as the first injection and 5,08,616 as the second.

In total, 17,54,73,103 people in the age group 18 to 44 years in all states and territories of the Union have received their first dose and 1,18,08,368 their second dose since the beginning of phase three of the vaccination campaign.

Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine in the same age group.

In addition, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have provided the first dose of vaccine to more than 10 lakh of beneficiaries in the age group of 18 to 44 years. years, the ministry said.

As on day 204 of the vaccination campaign, a total of 50,00,384 doses of vaccine were administered, of which 36,88,660 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 13,11,724 received the second dose of vaccine according to the report. provisional.

Final reports would be completed by day late at night.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the country’s most vulnerable population groups against Covid-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry stressed.





