Lok Sabha passes 2 bills by voice vote, Rajya Sabha does not carry out any business transactions | India News

New Delhi: Lok Sabha was suspended for the day shortly after noon on Friday after the passage of two bills, including the one proposing to end a controversial retrospective tax policy, amid protests from the Opposition over Pegasus and others topics.

Rajya Sabha was unable to conduct business as a relentless Opposition continued to raise the Pegasus issue.

The Chamber rose for the day a few minutes after it met for the second time at midnight. Congress, TMC and other members raised slogans at the Well shortly after it met for question time.

Lok Sabha also passed the Central Universities Amendment Bill, 2021, to establish a central university in Ladakh.

The opposition protests began shortly after the proceedings in the House began. As the protests continued, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya lashed out at opposition members for not allowing junior health minister Bharti Pawar, a tribal MP for the first time, to answer questions. After Pawar gave his reply, President Om Birla adjourned the House.

When the House resumed at noon, Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the presidency, allowed discussions on the ‘Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021’, which proposed amendments to the Income Tax and Finance Act of 2012 To make it clear that no tax lawsuit will be collected for any indirect transfer of Indian assets if the transaction was made before May 28, 2012.

After a brief statement by the Minister of Finance, Nirmala Sitharaman, and the consideration of the bill by clauses, it was approved by voice vote.

Similarly, the House passed another bill ‘The Central Universities Bill (Amendment), 2021’, to establish a central university in Ladakh, following a short statement by the Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan.

After the two bills were passed, the President announced the House adjournment for the day.





