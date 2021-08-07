Ladakh eliminates the permit system for national tourists, stays with green fee | India News
NEW DELHI: Indian citizens visiting tourist spots in Ladakh’s “protected” areas, some of which are in advanced areas, will have less paperwork to deal with. The administration has scrapped the Inland Line Permit (ILP) system in another move to underscore India’s sovereignty over the territory.
Tourists venturing into these areas will have to pay the environmental fee of Rs 300 and the Red Cross Fund fee of Rs 100 each. The good news is that they can do so from the comfort of their hotels using the online portal, officials told TOI. All visitors must also carry a valid proof of identity during the trip and foreigners will still need the Protected Area Permit.
However, scrapping the ILP system will not result in unrestricted access. The Ladakh administration will separately notify the areas, mostly “zero km” villages on the border, where tourists will not be allowed. On Saturday, the Interior Ministry requested such a list, which will be finalized shortly after consulting with the police and the army.
The village of Thang on the Pakistani border in the Nubra Valley; Dungti, Koyul, Demchok, and Chumar in the Nyoma subdivision in eastern Ladakh are likely to remain off-limits. In the Kargil district, tourists can now easily travel to places like Batalik.
Ladakh was opened to tourists in October 1974. Although tourists were allowed to travel to a limited number of places, the move attracted crowds of foreign tourists and firmly established the border area as an undisputed Indian territory in the global mind space. . In the early days, access to Pangong Tso, for example, was only allowed between 6 a.m. M. And 5 p.m. M., When tourists had to mark their return at the Lukung checkpoint. Similarly, Turtuk was only opened in 2010.
Since then, many areas have been opened. But many still remain off limits, mainly at the insistence of the Army, much to the chagrin of the local population who want to reap the economic benefits of tourism the way Leh and the Nubra Valley.
