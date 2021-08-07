Johnson & Johnson’s Single Dose Covid Vax Gets Authorization for Emergency Use | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI / MUMBAI: Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose Covid-19 vaccine received emergency use approval in India, becoming the fifth coronavirus hit to gain such approval in the country. However, there is uncertainty about the start of the supplies, since the problems related to the indemnification of legal responsibilities in case of serious adverse events have not yet been resolved.

“As of now, the government is not willing to give compensation to foreign manufacturers. We have our own manufacturers and vaccines, there is no reason why we should twist our arms,” ​​a senior official told TOI. The government hopes that ongoing talks with foreign vax makers will lead to a fruitful resolution. J&J is behind Pfizer and Moderna in the US and may be interested in entering the Indian market.

The government expects supplies to start around September if talks with the company go through, the official said. Initial supplies could be 3-5 crore doses per month.

However, it is not clear whether J&J has reached an agreement with the government on legal issues.

J&J will supply the vaccine through a pact with Indian vaccine manufacturer Biological E.

The US firm said it is too early to indicate a schedule for supplies. “While we look forward to meeting our delivery commitments, it is premature for us to speculate on the timing of delivery of our vaccines,” J&J said in a statement.

“At this time, the company is only negotiating with government agencies and supranational organizations (eg European Commission, African Union, Gavi / COVAX) at the central level for the procurement or purchase of vaccines. We are not working with third parties or with through them to obtain vaccines. access during the current period of the emergency pandemic, “he said.

Currently, no individual or private company is authorized to offer, advertise, distribute or sell the Janssen Covid-19 vaccine on behalf of J&J, either directly or indirectly, the company said.

Sources said Biological E can begin local manufacturing and supply of J & J’s vaccine in India only if the American company agrees to follow the country’s legal compensation rules. Considering that J&J is only the third of Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines in the United States, India may seem like a lucrative market with Biological E as a local partner.

The fact that India is also looking to increase its vaccination coverage may also make it more viable for J&J. In principle, there is a visibility of around 5 crore of doses per month granted by the company, official sources said.

If Moderna or J&J supplies start, they will be in addition to the 135 crore doses projected to be supplied by the government between August and December. The government expects Zy-CoV-D from Zydus Cadila and Corbevax from Biological E to be approved soon.