J&K to Rename Government Schools in Honor of Martyrs in 10 Jammu Districts | India News

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir administration will rename public schools in honor of security personnel in 10 districts of the Jammu region who lost their lives in the line of duty.

A statement, issued by the Jammu division commissioner’s office, has asked the deputy commissioners of these 10 districts to identify government schools in villages and municipal districts that could be renamed in honor of the martyrs of the police, the army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

An official from the divisional commissioner’s office said: “District-level committees will be formed to prepare the details after verification,” said an official from the divisional commissioner’s office.

“Senior police superintendents, additional deputy commissioners and panchayat chiefs, along with representatives from the Army will be part of the committees that will finalize the list at the district level,” the official added.

Previously, the government had ordered students to write essays on the contribution of the freedom fighters and the unsung heroes of Jammu and Kashmir for a nationwide creative writing contest.