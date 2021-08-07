India Top Headlines

J&K: Teen among 2 injured by grenade explosion in Ramban | India News

JAMMU: Two people, including a teenager, were injured in a late night grenade attack at a construction site in the Banihal area of ​​the Ramban district on Friday.

Police sources said unknown criminals threw a grenade at the prefabricated sheds of MG Construction Company, which is building the Banihal Bypass, a part of the Jammu-Srinagar four-lane highway project.

The grenade landed in an area between the MG Construction Company accommodation facilities and Darool-Uloom Nomaniyan Madrasa, injuring a worker, identified as Gopal Sharma (35) from Udhampur, and a student, Mohammad Aqib (16) from Mangit Khari Banihal. . They have been admitted to a hospital, the sources said.

According to the police, the criminals took advantage of the darkness to sneak out after pressing the grenade around 11pm.

Ramban Senior Police Superintendent PD Nitya said they received information about the explosion at the MG construction site at 11 p.m. Friday, adding that two people were injured in the incident.

“Army and paramilitary personnel also arrived at the scene of the explosion and cordoned off the area. They are investigating the matter,” said the SSP.





Times of India