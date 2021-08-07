India Top Headlines

Indian Army Troops Obtain US and Swiss Rifles on Border with China | India News

NEW DELHI – Deployed along the Royal Line of Control for over a year to face Chinese aggression, Indian Army troops at forward bases have been armed with the latest US Sig Sauer 716 assault rifles and handguns. Swiss MP-9 to protect the border there.

The ANI team arrived in advanced areas to see the readiness of the Indian army throughout LAC a few days after the troops withdrew from the Gogra heights.

Army officials deployed to these high-altitude locations said troops are now sourcing US Sig Sauer 716 assault rifles for operations, as with its 500-meter range, it can prove to be an effective weapon in mountain warfare.

The rifles were obtained in large quantities and India placed orders for around 1.5 lakh of them under emergency provisions shortly after the situation worsened along the border due to Chinese aggression in eastern Ladakh and especially in the Galwan Valley.

The rifles are ambidextrous and allow troops to use them easily, should they be required in operations, officials said.

Meanwhile, India and China have withdrawn troops from the Gogra Heights area and moved them back to their permanent bases, in a step to ease tensions on the Royal Line of Control (LAC).

“The troops in this area have been in a confrontational situation since May last year. One step at a time towards resolution of the confrontation. According to the agreement reached during the corpus commander’s talks, both sides have ceased forward deployments. in the PP-17 in a staggered, coordinated and verified manner, “said an Army spokesman.

The withdrawal process took place over two days on August 4 and 5, and troops from both sides are now at their respective permanent bases.

The spokesperson said that all temporary structures and other allied infrastructure created in the area by both parties have been dismantled and mutually verified. The geographical feature of the area has been restored by both sides to the period before the confrontation.

This agreement ensures that the LAC in this area will be strictly observed and respected by both parties and that there will be no unilateral change in the status quo.

“With this, a more sensitive area of ​​confrontation has been resolved. Both parties have expressed their commitment to carry forward the talks and resolve pending issues throughout LAC in the Western Sector,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that the Indian Army together with the ITBP is fully committed to ensuring the sovereignty of the country and maintaining peace and tranquility throughout LAC in the Western Sector.

In the twelfth round of military talks, India and China agreed to withdraw troops from patrol point 17A, one of the friction points between the two countries in the eastern Ladakh region.

Sources had previously told ANI that during the twelfth round of talks, there was an agreement between both parties to separate from PP-17A, also known as Gogra.

The last agreed and acted upon disengagement was in February this year when they parted ways with the shores of Lake Pangong.





