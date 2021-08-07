India Top Headlines

India will have an advanced ‘eye in the sky’ ahead of I-Day with the launch of Gisat-1 on August 12 | India News

NEW DELHI: Just three days before Independence Day, India will finally launch its most advanced geographic imaging satellite (Gisat-1), which will allow better imaging of the subcontinent, including its borders with Pakistan and China, from the country. 4-5 times a day. The satellite will launch on August 12 at 5.43 am from Sriharikota.

The pandemic delayed the launch of the geo-satellite of the new series, which has civil and strategic importance, several times since last year. Isro’s GSLV-F10 rocket will finally put the 2,268kg Gisat-1, codenamed EOS-3, into geo-orbit. This will be the first launch of a primary satellite in India this year. On February 28, Isro had launched 18 small satellites, including some desi satellites, along with Brazil’s primary Amazonia-1 satellite.

Once placed 36,000 km above the earth in geostationary orbit after space maneuvers, the advanced ‘eye in the sky’ can constantly monitor areas of interest (the satellite will move in sync with the Earth’s rotation and thus Therefore, it will look stationary) and will give real-time information over a large area unlike other remote sensing satellites located in lower orbits that reach a place only at regular intervals. EOS-3 will also allow rapid monitoring of natural disasters, episodic and short-term events.

The minister of state for the space department Jitendra Singh, in response to a question in Rajya Sabha recently, had said that EOS-03 is capable of imaging the entire country 4-5 times a day. The satellite, which is capable of monitoring floods and cyclones in near real time, will also allow monitoring of water bodies, crops, vegetation conditions and changes in forest cover, he said.

The satellite will have payload imaging sensors of six multispectral visible and near-infrared bands with a resolution of 42 meters, 158 hyperspectral visible and near-infrared bands with 318 meters of resolution, and 256 hyperspectral short-wave infrared bands. red with 191 meter resolution. A 4-meter-diameter, warhead-shaped payload fairing (heat shield) has been used on the rocket for the first time, according to a statement from Isro.

The satellite was scheduled for launch on March 28 this year, but a “minor problem” forced it to be postponed. The launch was expected later in April and then May, but restrictions caused by Covid in the states where the Isro centers are located delayed it again.

After the launch of Gisat-1, the other satellite to ascend will be EOS-4 or Risat-1A, which is a synthetic aperture radar (SAR) radar imaging satellite that can take pictures during the day and at night and also can see through the clouds. . The satellite weighing more than 1,800 kg will be launched by a PSLV in September. The satellite will play a strategic role in the defense of the country with its ability to operate during the day, at night and in all weather conditions.

The first small satellite launch vehicle (SSLV) or mini-PSLV development flight is also scheduled for the fourth quarter of this year from Sriharikota.





