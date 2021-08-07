India reports 38,628 new cases of Covid-19, 617 deaths in the last 24 hours | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: India reported 38,628 new cases and 617 deaths in the past 24 hours on Saturday, according to data updated by the Health Ministry.

India’s total infection count has moved to 3,18,95,385 with a total death toll of 4,27,371.

The daily positivity rate is 2.21%. It has been less than 3% in the last 12 days. The number of active cases in India is currently 4,1253, which represents 1.29% of the total cases.

The weekly positivity rate is still below 5%. With the recovery of 40,017 patients during the last 24 hours, the total recoveries have become 3,10,55,861, bringing the recovery rate to 97.37%.

India has crossed the milestone of administering 50 crore vaccine doses under the vaccination campaign.

(With inputs from agencies)