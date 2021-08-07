India Top Headlines

In the village of Olympic stars, Dalits allege bias | India News

ROSHNABAD: About two months ago, Rahul Kumar set up a roadside restaurant in Roshnabad. I was on the town street. Then one day a group of dominant caste men asked him to shut it down. “They said their cars couldn’t get through if a Dalit settlement was on the way,” said Kumar, 20, on Friday.

Caste schisms run deep in this town, home to Vandana Katariya, India’s first woman to score a hat-trick at the Olympics. The houses are stacked along clear caste lines and most people stick to their side.

On Wednesday, three dominant caste men allegedly harassed Vandana’s family with caste insults after the Indian women’s hockey team lost in the semifinals. While the incident shocked the nation, the Dalits said it was not new to them. “This is not the first time we have been oppressed,” Kumar said. Vandana’s brother, Shekhar, said, “We treat everyone with respect, but the ruling castes seem to hold a grudge against us. After what we went through, no one from the higher castes came to talk to us.”

The Uttarakhand Human Rights Commission learned of TOI’s reports on the incident on Friday and asked the SSP of Haridwar to submit a report, adds Kautilya Singh of Dehradun.

Meanwhile, two Twitter accounts were suspended after Vandana flagged them on her verified social media accounts. “My family and I are going through a very difficult time … It is a humble request for some people not to increase my problems. I see people making my fake accounts and sharing tweets from them on my behalf”, (sic) published in Instagram and Twitter.





