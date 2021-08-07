India Top Headlines

Govt launches web portal, mobile application to make skills development schemes accessible | India News

NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar on Saturday launched an online portal and mobile app to make skill development schemes accessible to target groups of backward classes, programmed castes and workers in the sanitation.

Through the ‘PM Daksh’ portal and the ‘PM Daksh’ mobile app, the government said, youth in the target groups will be able to more easily reap the benefits of skills development training programs.

The ‘Pradhan Mantri Dakshta Aur Kushalta Sampann Hitgrahi (PM-DAKSH) Yojana’ is being implemented by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment from the year 2020-21.

Under the plan, eligible target groups receive skill-building training programs in skill upgrading or upgrading, a short-term training program, a long-term training program, and a business development program.

These training programs are being implemented through government training institutes, sectoral skills councils constituted by the Ministry of Capacity Development and Entrepreneurship and other trusted institutions, Kumar said.

Now anyone can get all the information related to skills development training in one place by visiting the ‘PM-DAKSH’ portal. Also, with a single click, one can get information about skills development training programs taking place near him or her and he or she can easily sign up for skills training, he said.

Kumar said that some of the salient features of this portal include the availability of all information related to skill development in one place for scheduled castes, backward classes and sanitation workers, the ease of registering with the institute of training and for the program of your interest, the ease of uploading the desired documents related to personal information, the ease of recording the attendance of the trainees through facial and eye scanning during the training period and the ease of monitoring through of photos and video clips during training, etc.

The minister also chaired the National Convention on Digital Best Practices and the Northeast Summit.

In celebrating the 75th anniversary of the country’s independence (Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav), the goal of the summit was to empower people with intellectual and developmental disabilities through digital technology.

Kumar called on the Department for the Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities to disseminate this convention throughout the country with a greater participation of ‘divyangjan’, as he believes that nothing could be discussed without the presence of the true stakeholders.





Original source