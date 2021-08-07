India Top Headlines

Create a provision in the IBC code for builders to provide details of all home buyers if filing for bankruptcy resolution, Parl panel | India News

NEW DELHI: A parliamentary panel recommended that the government introduce a provision in the Insolvency Bankruptcy Code (IBC) that requires builders to provide details of all clients of a project, if a single buyer decides to request bankruptcy resolution from the constructor in the NCLT.

According to a 2018 amendment to the IBC, it takes a minimum of 100 home buyers or 10% of total buyers, whichever is less, to initiate the insolvency process. The Forum for People’s Collective Efforts (FPCE), which had campaigned for the enactment of the Real Estate Act (RERA), had presented to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance how this provision is impractical and places buyers of housing in a disadvantaged position compared to builders.

The panel, which studied the “pitfalls” in implementing IBC, said in its report that home buyers face practical difficulties in gathering the required number of buyers to initiate insolvency proceedings against the homeowner.

“Therefore, the committee recommends that once a single home buyer decides to initiate insolvency proceedings at NCLT, the homeowner should be bound by the Rules and Guidelines to provide details of other project home buyers. to the home buyer in question so that 10% o 100 home buyers can be mobilized, thereby ensuring the interest of home buyers, ”the panel said in the report, which was presented to Parliament last week.

FPCE national convener and member of the Central Advisory Council, RERA, Abhay Upadhyay said they hope the government will find a solution to the problem. “If they can lower the ceiling to 10 home buyers, it will help people whose savings are stuck in real estate projects through no fault of their own,” he said.





