Clock tower in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk illuminated in tricolor | India News

SRINAGAR: The Clock Tower (‘Ghanta Ghar’) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar’s Lal Chowk was lit up in Tricolor on Saturday, before India’s Independence Day on August 15.“We have illuminated the Clock Tower (‘Ghanta Ghar’) in Lal Chowk in the colors of the Tricolor before Independence Day. New clocks installed,” Srinagar Mayor Junaid Mattu tweeted.

Meanwhile, Vice Governor of Jammu and Kashmir (LG) Manoj Sinha launched a sports week on August 5 to celebrate Independence Day in Srinagar.