Arrogance of Government Responsible for Parliamentary Jam: Tewari Says Indian Government Should Repeal Farm Laws in National Interest | India News

LUDHIANA: Congressional lead national spokesperson and Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari alleged on Saturday that it was sheer arrogance of the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Center, responsible for the prolonged parliamentary deadlock that threatens to ruin nearly an entire session.

“His arrogance is an insult to parliamentary democracy,” he remarked.

Tewari also “warned” the Indian government not to put off the farmers’ uproar, saying it could have serious ramifications not only for Punjab, but for the entire country.

Addressing a news conference on Saturday, he said, Congress and other opposition parties had simply been asking for a statement from the government whether or not it had bought the Pegasus software. “The government is simply fleeing its responsibility as the company that developed the Pegasus software made it clear that it sells the software only to governments and government agencies,” he said, while stating that it was the government’s responsibility. clarify when it comes to the privacy issue of so many people, including journalists, judges and civil society.

The Anandpur Sahib MP “lamented” that the central government was also fleeing the debate on the critical issue of farmers’ unrest. He said that the prime minister, Captain Amarinder Singh, had already raised the seriousness of the matter with the central government. He “pointed out”, Pakistan was trying to smuggle weapons using drones and the situation may be exploited by the enemy country.

Tewari “observed” that the farmers’ uproar has already become a national movement, but its implications may have serious implications in Punjab, which the Indian government appears unwilling to accept. “I hope they find out before it’s too late,” he said.

He “praised” the achievements of the Capt Amarinder government and said that most of the promises made in the election manifesto had been kept. He said that some of the promises had yet to be kept as the central government had unfairly leaned towards Punjab by failing to provide due compensation for the GST and also by stopping the Rural Development Fund.

About the 18 points raised by the Kharge committee, Tewari said, it was an old and long-standing practice of the Congress party to review the progress of work on the electoral manifesto. He said that the prime minister had already clarified that most of the things mentioned in the 18 bullets had already been completed, while the rest were in the advanced stage of completion.

Tewari was accompanied by Pawan Dewan, Chairman of the Large Industrial Development Board and Gurmail Singh Pahalwan, Vice Chairman of the Board of Rajput Bhalai, Punjab.





