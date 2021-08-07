India Top Headlines

Apex Court: Don’t terrorize judges with voluminous petitions | India News

NEW DELHI: On Friday, the Supreme Court sent a strong message to all advocates to impress clients: “Do not file voluminous petitions to terrorize the judges and risk having the hearing suspended.”

He found it difficult to go through a 51-volume appeal, each over 100 pages, filed by the Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation against a Bombay HC judgment rejecting his petition challenging the New Tariff Order (NTO 2.0) of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, a CJI NV Ramana bank and Judge Surya Kant said: “The SC hired trucks to bring these appeal volumes to the judges’ residences to allow them to read it and prepare on the matter.”

“We cannot be terrified by submitting volumes and volumes of appeals. In this case, there are 51 volumes in one petition. They sit together and present a single, convenient, short volume with a synopsis of the problem to be solved,” he said. the defenders of Darius Khambatta, Neeraj Kishan Kaul, Gopal Jain and Amit Sibal, who appeared as appellants.

The court ordered: “We direct the main attorneys who appear before the petitioners to make a convenient volume of all the documents and distribute them.” The hearing was postponed until August 18.

The court faced a similar situation in the appeals filed by Amazon and Flipkart against a decision by Karnataka HC allowing an antitrust investigation against the companies by the Competition Commission of India. “Volumes and volumes of petitions are being filed again. We know it is to terrify us,” he said.





Times of India