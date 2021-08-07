India Top Headlines

Afghans in India Anxious for Family Members as the Taliban Step Up Attack Against Security Forces in War-Ravaged Country | India News

NEW DELHI: Thousands of Afghan refugees and asylum seekers in India live in fear and uncertainty as the Taliban intensify their attacks on Afghan security forces and capture more territory in the war-torn country.

Ever since foreign troops began leaving Afghanistan, the Taliban had been fighting intensively with the Afghan government in an attempt to gain control of key areas. The latest reports on the Taliban’s advance have left Afghan refugees and asylum-seekers scared and worried for their families back home.

Hameed Khan, 28, and his 26-year-old cousin Sikandar Naseem, who run a restaurant serving traditional Afghan cuisine in the Indian capital New Delhi, often referred to as “little Kabul,” have been tuning in to the news regularly for the latest updates, according to DW News.

“It seems scary when we hear such news. I think of my parents who are still there in the Panjshir Valley in northeastern Afghanistan. Although it is safe there at the moment, I don’t want history to repeat itself,” Naseem said.

He had come to Delhi three years ago and was hoping to bring his parents as well, which, however, is not possible under the current circumstances.

According to DW News, a number of Afghan refugees and asylum seekers live in various areas of New Delhi and have many businesses, including restaurants, bakeries and confectioneries.

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, in 2019, there were around 40,000 registered refugees and asylum seekers in India. And Afghans were the second largest community, comprising 27 percent of them, DW News said in its news article.

“We fled our war-torn country in search of safety and a better life. Despite the struggles that come with the abandonment of our lives and homes, many of us have found small jobs or even started businesses of our own,” Adila Bhashir , who works for a travel agency said.

In recent weeks, Afghanistan has witnessed an increase in violence as the Taliban have stepped up their offensive against Afghan civilians and security forces.

Taliban forces have also seized control of several districts in Kandahar and detained hundreds of residents whom they accuse of association with the government. The Taliban have reportedly killed some detainees, including relatives of provincial government officials and members of the police and army.

In another recent development, civilian casualties in Afghanistan in the first half of 2021 reached record levels with more than 1,659 people killed and another 3,254 injured. The increase is mainly due to an increase in violence in May that corresponded with the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan.

In addition, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Wednesday that they will continue their attacks on Afghan officials, following a car bomb attack on the home of the country’s acting Defense Minister General Bismillah Mohammadi.





Reference page